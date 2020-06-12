Advisor Baseer Khan inspects development works in Samba

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan today conducted an extensive tour of district Samba to inspect various development works of Rural Development Department and Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited being executed under MGNREGA, PMAY, IWMP, PMDP-U, PMDP-R and other centrally sponsored schemes.

Secretary RDD, Sheetal Nanda; Managing Director JPDCL Yasha Mudgul; Deputy Commissioner Samba Rohit Khajuria; Director RDD, Executive Engineers of the concerned departments besides senior officers of the concerned department and Sarpanchs and Panchs of villages accompanied the Advisor during the day-long tour.

During the tour, the Secretary RDD and MD JPDCL apprised the Advisor about various developmental works being executed by their concerned department in the district.

He inspected the construction/renovation of pond at Salmeri village to be completed at an estimated cost of 8 lakhs under IWMP in convergence with MGNREGA.