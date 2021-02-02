Advisor Baseer Khan lays foundation stone of MFC at Bagh-e-Bhour

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today laid foundation stone for Model Floriculture Centre at Bagh-e-Bhour.

Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor said that the Model Floriculture Centre will be beneficial for the general population particularly locals of the area facilitating them with enhanced opportunities of progress and prosperity.

Pertinently, the Centre would be developed in three years with an estimated cost of Rs 444.53 lakh and would have solar plant fitted in it. The Centre would also be fitted with a hydrant system and will have poly green houses among many other things.

Advisor directed the authorities that the Centre should be developed meticulously and all the designs and drawings should be taken extra care of. He said that fencing, protection wall and flood channel should also be given due importance in development of the Model Centre.

Later, Advisor inspected the locations chosen for construction of different components of the Model Centre and directed the concerned officials to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines.