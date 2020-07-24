Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 25, 2020, 12:51 AM

Advisor Baseer Khan releases 'Coffee Table Book' on HIMAYAT

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 25, 2020, 12:51 AM
Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Friday released, first of its kind, “Coffee Table Book” of Himayat Mission Management Unit (HMMU).

Secretary Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Chief Operating Officer, Kapil Sharma HMMU, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKSRLM) besides other officers of RDD were present on the occasion.

The Coffee Table Book encapsulates the success stories of the candidates placed in the private sector besides capturing the different stages of project implementation.

Advisor appreciated the efforts of the Mission and encouraged the department to undertake such kind of IEC activities for portraying as well as dissemination of vision and mission of Himayat Scheme.

Sheetal Nanda, while elaborating on the broad contours of the book, said that it showcases the key milestones achieved under Himayat scheme and shall be the best sensitization activity for awareness about the scheme, its activities and events conducted so far.

Chief Operating Officer Himayat informed that about 14,956 candidates have been trained, 6,543 have been provided jobs in various companies in different sectors across J&K and other parts of country.

