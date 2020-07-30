Advisor Baseer Khan reviews Eid arrangements

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners to review the arrangements to be carried out for the smooth celebration of Eid-ul-Azha. Deputy Commissioners hailing from all the districts of the Jammu Division attended the meeting via video conferencing.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding status of electricity and water supply, areas demarcated for sale/purchase of sacrificial animals, social distancing, SOPs related to Covid-19, sanitation and sanitization etc. At the outset, the Advisor emphasized upon the officers to ensure that guidelines issued by the government regarding COVID-19 are strictly adhered to and there should be no violation of SOPs. He instructed that all the guidelines should be strictly adhered to.

The Advisor said that there should be designated places for the sale/purchase of the sacrificial animals. He also said that use of masks and social distancing should be maintained during sale/purchase of the sacrificial animals.

The Advisor also stressed upon to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply so that the people don’t face any kind of inconvenience during the festival days. He further asked the DCs to establish a control room alongwith a helpline number including all the line departments for better liaising to provide proper assistance and information to the people.

The Deputy Commissioners also gave a detailed presentation on the arrangements being done for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival in their respective districts. DCs also apprised the Advisor regarding the meeting they have convened with the religious organizations/leaders who have ensured that there would be no assembly in the mosques or any other places during the prayers. They also ensured the Advisor that all the SOPs regarding Covid-19 would be taken care of.