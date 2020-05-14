Advisor Baseer Khan reviews JKPDC working

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed the working of J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) here at a meeting.

The Advisor took detailed review of the physical and financial progress, working of the Corporation along with ongoing projects, strategy for harnessing the Hydro Power potential and to make the Corporation a viable profit earning entity for the UT.

Reviewing the status of the proposed projects, the Advisor emphasized upon adhering to the timelines for framing of tender documents and other technical reports. He directed the Secretary to take periodic (monthly) review of the projects to keep tab on the ground situation and remove stumbling blocks, if any. He said it will help to avoid delay and cost escalation. He directed the Managing Director, JKSPDC to finalize the tenders for Lower Kalnai project on Chenab within 30 days.

The Advisor also directed the concerned to complete the tender documents for the eight projects proposed under PMDP within 30 days.