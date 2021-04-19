Advisor Baseer Khan reviews power scenario of Kashmir division

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday held a detailed meeting to review the power scenario in Kashmir division at civil secretariat here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by Managing Director Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited, Chief Engineer KPSCL (Kashmir), Chief Engineer Projects, Chief Engineer Transmission and Superintending Engineers of different wings, through virtual mode.

The advisor sought details from the officers about the unscheduled power cuts and disturbed power supply in Kashmir division and directed them to take remedial measures in this regard.

He directed them that no unscheduled power cut should be observed and people should be informed beforehand about any power curtailment.

At the time of necessary rotational curtailments and distress curtailments immediate announcements should be made through social media and local masjid informing the consumers about the facts, the advisor asked the concerned officers.

He directed the Superintending Engineers to share day to day schedule with the consumers besides announcing new schedule for summers. He also asked them to seek regular feedback from public and make redress of genuine grievances a regular feature.

The advisor directed the PDD officers to issue daily bulletin explaining the reasons of outages at all places and the actions taken by the department and the same should be shared with social media and Information Department.

He also asked to share inventory, resources, the details of outages with the higher ups from each area every day and the action that needs to be taken to address the outages be also shared regularly.

The advisor said that the Lieutenant Governor had vehemently instructed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during the month of Ramadhan particularly ‘Sehri and Iftaar’ which need to be maintained in letter and spirit.

He directed to ensure that requisite staff is placed to man the installations round the clock and issue roster in this regard.

The advisor said that control rooms should be established and made functional 24×7 to get the reports of outages and issues from all the feeders which need to be addressed in a time bound manner.

He pointed out that people acknowledge the difficulties of the department provided details are shared with the consumers openly and transparently.

Emphasising the need for intensifying enforcement drives and inspections, the advisor directed that Superintendent Engineers and Executive Engineers to conduct surprise visits and inspections to ensure that the deployed staff is working up to the mark and no excuse should be entertained for any kind of laxity from any quarter.

He directed the Enforcement Wing to conduct regular inspections and confiscate the gadgets that are being used for the power theft and take strict action against the wrongdoers.