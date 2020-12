The public hearing by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan which was scheduled to be convened at Grievance Cell Srinagar on December 22 has been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances and would now be held on December 23 from 12 noon onwards.

An official spokesman said the public deputations and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government can meet the Advisor at this venue.