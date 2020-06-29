Advisor Baseer reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan reviewed arrangements made for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, 2020 commencing from next month at a high level meeting of officers here today.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole, IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and representative of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The Advisor reviewed the status of all the arrangements like clearing of track, installation of lights, water tanks, toilets, generators, PSPs, Public Address System, communication towers and road signages before the scheduled date.

Baseer Khan also enquired about deployment of medical teams, fire tenders, oxygen booths, temporary ration depots and service providers like tents, beddings, ponies and Palkiwalas for the yatra. He stressed that no dearth of essentials should be felt either by yatris or administrative facilitators deployed there.

The Advisor directed the concerned officers to gear up their men and machinery to ensure adequate arrangements for the comfortable journey and stay of Yatris. He asked the concerned departments to make sure that the pilgrims do not face any hardship on account of basic amenities.