Advisor Bhatnagar inspects ongoing works at CIIIT Jammu

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today inspected progress of ongoing works on Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) being set up at Government Polytechnic College Jammu in collaboration with Tata Technologies.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar took a detailed round of the centre and inspected the ongoing works in classroom-cum-labs besides other infrastructure. He also inspected the server room of the centre which will hold the data repository as well as other technical requirements for the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon the officials to complete the ongoing works at the centre as early as possible so that advanced courses are made available to the student community.

Advisor also impressed upon the officials to create mass awareness among students across the colleges of Jammu and Kashmir through camps in coordination with Higher Education Department. He also asked them to hold webinars and online counselling sessions to make public as well as students aware about the quality and prospects of the courses offered through CIIIT.

Advisor Bhatnagar further asked the officials to utilise the services of print, electronic and social media to create awareness among the student community so that they are able to make choices well before taking up any of these courses offered.