Advisor Bhatnagar meets several delegations, individuals

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar today met scores of delegations and individuals during the public outreach programme held at Civil Secretariat here.

The delegations and individuals apprised the Advisor of their issues and demands and sought an early resolution for the same.

A deputation of individuals working in Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation centres across Jammu and Kashmir raised several issues pertaining to the drug menace in J&K besides other issues with the Advisor.