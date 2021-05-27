Advisor Bhatnagar reviews Covid control measures in Jammu, Udhampur

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday conducted an extensive tour of different Covid care centres of Jammu and Udhampur districts to review various Covid control measures in these twin districts.

He also inspected and took a review of overall functioning of District Hospital Udhampur.

During his visit, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected the facilities at Covid Wellness Centre at Youth Hostel Nagrota and the Covid test centre there and directed that facilities for isolation monitoring and treatment be properly maintained.

He noted that oxygen concentrators were also available and a medical team was deputed.

The advisor also visited newly established Panchayat Covid centre at Panjgrain, Nagrota and reviewed the arrangements put in place there.

He asked them to keep oxygen available for at least one bed at the centre besides providing equipment like oxymeter as stipulated.

Advisor Bhatnagar also visited PHC Tikri and examined the functioning of the health centre which was providing non-Covid services.

Later on, the advisor visited Covid-designated District Hospital Udhampur and took stock of arrangements put in place in view of the pandemic.

During the visit, the advisor also visited oxygen generation plant site and inspected ongoing construction works there.