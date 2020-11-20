Advisor Bhatnagar reviews Revenue Department's performance

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Friday chaired a meeting to review the overall performance of Revenue Department and progress on Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar took a detailed overview of the performance of the department and also reviewed the status of work on scanning and digitalization of revenue records under DILRMP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon the officials that the process of digitisation of Land records under DILRMP should be accelerated as it will bring transparency in land record holdings besides help in facilitating general public for getting revenue documents smoothly.