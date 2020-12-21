Advisor Bhatnagar reviews status of major health projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a high level meeting to review progress on major projects of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department being executed in Jammu and Kashmir under PMDP, Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other schemes including AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Kashmir.

The Advisor reviewed the status of procurement of medical equipments and furniture for the newly established Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri besides faculty position and status of para medical staff was also assessed for these colleges.

Regarding AIIMS Awantipora, Advisor was informed that the exterior works are near to completion, construction of approach road is going on in full swing besides arrangements have been made to start first batch of MBBS for academic session 2021-22.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the pace of work so that these prestigious projects can be completed within the fixed timelines and dedicated to the public at the earliest. He maintained that these reputable projects will revolutionise the health scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

About the projects being executed by JKPCC like GMC Anantnag and GMC Baramulla, Advisor had a detailed project wise assessment of present status of the works being executed there.

Advisor was also informed that under Phase III of Centrally Sponsored Schemes two new medical colleges for Handwara and Udhampur have been sanctioned for which the requisite formalities have been started and PWD (R&B) has been engaged as executing agency for carrying out the civil works.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers to start the work on these colleges at the earliest besides the process of creating posts as per MCI guidelines should also be initiated in advance.

Similarly, Advisor Bhatnagar also took a detailed appraisal of other health projects like Government Unani Medical College and Hospital, Ganderbal, Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Jammu and five Nursing Colleges at Jammu, Kishtwar, Sopore, Baramulla and Anantnag (sanctioned under PMDP) being executed by different agencies like JKHB and JKPHC.