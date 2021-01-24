Advisor Bhatnagar visits Basohli, inspects SDH, other dev projects

Er. ArunBangotra, Principal Government Polytechnic College Jammu has made Jammu proud once again by bagging Global Teaching Excellence Award for “Contribution to Education community”.

KitesKraft Productions organized a virtual award presentation event to honor the educators from all over India in view of Covid 19. In all 250 educators were awarded. The selection of the awardees was based on the process of nomination and thorough research by the KitesKraft Productions Jury.

Son of the soil, ErArunBangotra was awarded in recognition of his services in the Technical Education sector.

ErArunBangotra has done his schooling from Sainik School Nagotra, B.E from Govt. College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) Jammu and M.Tech from SMVDU, Katra. He received the Topper in M.Tech Meritorious Award from President of India during convocation in SMVDU. He has also been recently awarded with International Education Award 2020 as Outstanding Principal.