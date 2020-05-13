Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 1:06 AM

Advisor Bhatnagar visits PHQ Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 1:06 AM
File Pic of Advisor Bhatnagar

RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor, Wednesday visited police headquarters here and interacted with Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and other senior officers.

The meeting was attended by ADGP headquarter, AG Mir; IGP CIV, Alok Kumar; IGP headquarter GareebDass and AIG (Pers) PHQ Rajeshwar Singh.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

During the meeting various issues of the department including training and capacity building were discussed apart from the work being done to contain spread of COVID19.

During the interaction, Advisor lauded the role of J&K Police in handling multiple tasks successfully during the crises of COVID19.

He said the work of police has been exemplary on different fronts and was rightly appreciated by the higher authorities.

Latest News
Representational Pic

7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

He said while dealing with multiple tasks, it was time to also look into different needs of the department. He said imparting technical training to the personnel will enhance the chances of better results on the ground.

The DGP and senior police officers briefed the Advisor regarding overall security scenario of the Union Territory and the measures taken in view of COVID19.

Related News