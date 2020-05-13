Advisor Bhatnagar visits PHQ Jammu

RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor, Wednesday visited police headquarters here and interacted with Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and other senior officers.

The meeting was attended by ADGP headquarter, AG Mir; IGP CIV, Alok Kumar; IGP headquarter GareebDass and AIG (Pers) PHQ Rajeshwar Singh.

During the meeting various issues of the department including training and capacity building were discussed apart from the work being done to contain spread of COVID19.

During the interaction, Advisor lauded the role of J&K Police in handling multiple tasks successfully during the crises of COVID19.

He said the work of police has been exemplary on different fronts and was rightly appreciated by the higher authorities.

He said while dealing with multiple tasks, it was time to also look into different needs of the department. He said imparting technical training to the personnel will enhance the chances of better results on the ground.

The DGP and senior police officers briefed the Advisor regarding overall security scenario of the Union Territory and the measures taken in view of COVID19.