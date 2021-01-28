Advisor Farooq Khan inaugurates shelter home for girls in Jammu

Each child is a ray of hope towards a bright and prosperous future and the incumbent administration is sensitive towards the rights and protection of each child of our society.

This was stated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, after inaugurating Children cum Shelter home for girls at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu as part of National Girl Child week celebration.

Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Bipul Pathak, MD ICPS/SRCW Shabnam Shah Kamili, Officer on Special Duty, Mohammad Ashraf Hakkan, Social Welfare Officer besides other senior officers and officials of concerned department were present on the occasion.