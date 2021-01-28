Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:18 AM

Advisor Farooq Khan inaugurates shelter home for girls in Jammu

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:18 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Each child is a ray of hope towards a bright and prosperous future and the incumbent administration is sensitive towards the rights and protection of each child of our society.

This was stated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, after inaugurating Children cum Shelter home for girls at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu as part of National Girl Child week celebration.

Trending News
GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

Army soldiers at the site of a gunfight in Pampore. Aman Farooq/GK

Pulwama gunfight: Both trapped militants held, one in injured condition

Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Bipul Pathak, MD ICPS/SRCW Shabnam Shah Kamili, Officer on Special Duty, Mohammad Ashraf Hakkan, Social Welfare Officer besides other senior officers and officials of concerned department were present on the occasion.

Related News