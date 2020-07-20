Jammu, Today's Paper
Advisor Farooq Khan's mother passes away

LG, CS condole demise
Representational pic

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan’s mother Khalida Begum passed away on Monday after a brief illness.

The Namaz e Jinaza would be held on Tuesday at Rehari graveyard at 9:30 am.

The bereaved family has appealed to their relatives, friends and other acquaintances to pray for the departed soul at their places in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Khalida Begum

Terming her as a noble and compassionate soul, the Lt Governor said that she was a philanthropist, always working for the welfare of public.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam today conveyed condolences to Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor on demise of his mother.

In his condolence message, Chief Secretary expressed sorrow on her sudden demise and said that it is a void which is impossible to fill. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss.

Advisors, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and KK Sharma have condoled the demise and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul as well as strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

