Advisor Khan chairs meeting to resolve issues regarding Baghlihar-Kishanpur line

Advisor to Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday convened a meeting to resolve pending issues regarding 400KV Baghlihar-Kishanpur line so that uninterrupted power supply can be ensured to the people.

Secretary, Power Development Department, M. Raju; Chief Engineer, BHEP; General Manager, NHAI; representatives of Power Grid Corporation and other senior officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Chief Engineer, BHEP apprised the Advisor regarding the damage to the towers of 400KV line while widening of the highway.

Keeping in view the importance of the issue, the Advisor directed General Manager, NHAI to immediately carryout the necessary repairs and strengthening of the towers and complete the work within 30 days positively so that power transmission was not disturbed.

He also directed Secretary, PDD to personally monitor the work on daily basis besides the Chief Engineer BHEP was directed to place technical staff at the site for monitoring execution of the work and to submit technical report along with site photographs and the safety certificates of the towers.

Further, the Advisor directed the General Manager, NHAI to ensure all men and machinery along the highway necessary for its maintenance shall be put in place and the executing agencies of the highway should keep close liaison with the respective district administrations, traffic police and other line departments.