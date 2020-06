Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Friday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Kabir Jayanti.

In his message, the Advisor said teachings of saint Kabir which were based on equality and social justice continue to inspire generations to work for a harmonious society.

He said his teachings inspire people to live as better human beings by shunning greed, hatred and pride. He prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K.