Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 3:23 AM

Advisor Khan inspects conservation work at MMHC

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 3:23 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan Wednesday visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex (MMHC) to inspect the progress on renovation works being carried out for its conservation.

The Advisor went round the heritage complex and sought details about the status of the work from the concerned functionaries.

Trending News
File Pic

J&K reports 115 fresh cases; Covid-19 tally crosses 2000 mark

GK Pic

Body of minor boy retrieved from rivulet in Kangan

Centre announces CAT benches in Jammu, Srinagar

Representational Pic

Two booked for posting obscene content on social media: Police

He directed to constitute a progress review committee, which shall analyze the work progress on regular basis and submit the report to the Board for further review.

The Executive Director briefed the Advisor about present status and informed that emergency stabilization of various structures was also being undertaken in five blocks of Royal Palace complex.

The Advisor directed the Executive Director to work out a plan with regard to optimum utilization of the portions of the heritage complex, which have been completely restored.

Latest News
File Pic

J&K reports 115 fresh cases; Covid-19 tally crosses 2000 mark

Pic by J&K Information Department

Lt Governor administers oath to BR Sharma as Chairman JKPSC

GK Pic

Body of minor boy retrieved from rivulet in Kangan

Centre announces CAT benches in Jammu, Srinagar

He directed the executing agency to take care of the original architectural features of the royal complex while executing the renovation work.

Seeking speedy execution, the Advisor asked the executing agency to avoid further delay in the completion of heritage site.

Related News