Advisor Khan meets several deputations

J&K Governor’s Advisor Farooq Khan Thursday met several deputations and individuals here and listened to their grievances and demands.

Among others, a deputation of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) subject-specific teachers met the Advisor and raised their issues and demands.

The Advisor patiently heard the deputations and individuals. He said that the merit of each demand will be analyzed and action will be taken on priority to redress them. He also gave on spot directions on issues that could be immediately redressed.

Earlier, S Harjinder Singh Raina, former president DGPC, president of Gurdwara Committee and other DGPC members met the Advisor and informed him about the preparations regarding upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The delegation members invited the Advisor to attend the welcoming ceremony at Lakhanpur. The Advisor assured them full cooperation from the state administration.