Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday convened a meeting to review measures to combat COVID19 and arrangements put in place for J&K residents arriving from outside.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir; Director SKIMS; Principal GMC Srinagar; Director Health Services Kashmir; Director, Airport Authority Srinagar; Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina joined the meeting via video conference.

The Advisor sought feedback from all the Deputy Commissioners regarding the people of J&K who were arriving from outside and the facilities being arranged for them, their testing and sampling, arrangements in administrative quarantine, status of additional quarantine facilities, status of red zones and other issues related to the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam apprised the Advisor that additional wellness Centers at Government Degree College and Eklavya Model School have been set up to provide better facilities to the labourers who are expected to arrive in the next 15 days.

Deputy Commissioners, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam also presented the status of the arrival of laborers/students from outside J&K.

Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal apprised the Advisor that a separate facility of 150 beds has also been created besides the administrative quarantine facility of 1,350 beds in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla said with the detection of fresh positive cases, additional 17 red zones have been categorised in the district. The Advisor directed all the Deputy Commissioners to present their requisition of the VTM kits to the Director Health Services, Kashmir which the Director will provide at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar informed the Advisor that the district has administrative quarantine capacity of 6,000 and also expected influx of 15,000 persons from outside in next 15 days.

Khan said 30,000 mattresses and bed sheets were being sent to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir who will further ensure its distribution as per the requirement of the districts.

The Divisional Commissioner, apprised the meeting that screening booths and dedicated help lines/control rooms have been created in each Super Specialty Hospitals with the due publicity in print and electronic media.

The Advisor asked the DCs to focus on strategic sampling in consultation with the Health Department and the Medical institutions with focus on 100% sampling and testing in red zones.

The Advisor further directed Deputy Commissioner Budgam to conduct the inspection of Srinagar Airport along with the Director Airports Srinagar and to submit a report regarding the placement of SOPs and other facilities and measures in place which will cater to the air travelers when the flights resume.