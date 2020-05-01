Advisor Khan reviews corona control measures

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, Friday reviewed measures being put in place by various departments regarding prevention and control of COVID19.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, All deputy commissioners of Kashmir, Director SKIMS Soura, Principal GMC Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, MD JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina and others participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

During the meeting, the officers gave a detailed presentation regarding preventive measures and steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While stressing on dealing with the situation as per the recommended guidelines, Khan said strict lockdown must be enforced, especially in Srinagar, Bandipora, Anantnag and Shopian districts which have reported large number of COVID19 cases.