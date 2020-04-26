Advisor Khan reviews COVID19 management, stock position in Anantnag

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Sunday chaired a meeting here to assess management of COVID19 pandemic, besides supply and stock position of essential commodities in Anantnag district.

The Advisor also took stock of resumption of activities in Agriculture, Horticulture and Rural Development departments in the district.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Anantnag, SSP Anantnag, chief agriculture officer Anantnag, horticulture officers and other officers via video conferencing.

The Advisor directed the DC to constitute additional special teams with adequate magistracy in red zone areas who will conduct field visits and surprise checks and ensure there was no violation of lockdown orders, and social distancing was maintained at petrol pumps, banks, ATMs and grocery stores.

He said every step must be taken to ensure availability of essential commodities, medicines and other items during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, especially in red zones.

Advisor Khan said the government has started bringing back stranded students, labourers from outside J&K for which additional screening and surveillance teams must be deployed at Jawahar Tunnel and Qazigund.

He said the district administration must constitute special teams for random screening of truck drivers, cleaners who remain lined up along the national highway.

The Advisor said the line departments and other agencies must maintain close coordination and adopt a proactive approach to curb the spread of coronavirus.