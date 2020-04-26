Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:11 AM

Advisor Khan reviews COVID19 management, stock position in Anantnag

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 1:11 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Sunday chaired a meeting here to assess management of COVID19 pandemic, besides supply and stock position of essential commodities in Anantnag district.

The Advisor also took stock of resumption of activities in Agriculture, Horticulture and Rural Development departments in the district.

Trending News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

GK Pic

Three militants killed in Lower Munda gunfight, arms recovered: Police

File Pic

Will take a decision after May 3, says Div Com as Kashmir residents stranded outside seek evacuation

GK Pic

Asthal Kulgam encounter: Only one body recovered so far, searches underway, says police

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Anantnag, SSP Anantnag, chief agriculture officer Anantnag, horticulture officers and other officers via video conferencing.

The Advisor directed the DC to constitute additional special teams with adequate magistracy in red zone areas who will conduct field visits and surprise checks and ensure there was no violation of lockdown orders, and social distancing was maintained at petrol pumps, banks, ATMs and grocery stores.

He said every step must be taken to ensure availability of essential commodities, medicines and other items during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, especially in red zones.

Latest News
File Pic

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

File Pic

PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years

File Pic

RBI writes off over Rs 68K cr. loans, Choksi among 50 top wilful defaulters: RTI

Representational Pic

Ladakh gets its first COVID-19 testing lab

Advisor Khan said the government has started bringing back stranded students, labourers from outside J&K for which additional screening and surveillance teams must be deployed at Jawahar Tunnel and Qazigund.

He said the district administration must constitute special teams for random screening of truck drivers, cleaners who remain lined up along the national highway.

The Advisor said the line departments and other agencies must maintain close coordination and adopt a proactive approach to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Related News