Advisor Khan reviews essential services in Udhampur

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Thursday conducted a tour of Udhampur district and chaired a meeting to review working of health department and other essential services in the backdrop of COVID19 pandemic situation.

The meeting was informed that 20 positive cases were found in Udhampur and among them, 11 were active positive, one has died and eight have recovered.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Piyush Singla and officials of district administration, police, health and other allied departments were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Advisor Khan also enquired about the status of ration distribution system during lockdown. The meeting was informed that the district administration has identified and provided ration to 5,279 families of labourers, migrants and destitute in addition of regular ration cardholders.

The administration has also established community kitchens in the district for providing cooked food to needy, migrant labourers, destitute and stranded truck drivers. Over 6,000 cooked meals packed and distributed among the poor and needy at different locations.

Advisor Khan said some people facing hardships due to lockdown might be hesitating to come forward for seeking any help and the administration should identify such people with the help of elected representatives in order to provide relief to them.