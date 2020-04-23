Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:47 AM

Advisor Khan reviews essential services in Udhampur

GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:47 AM
Pic: J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Thursday conducted a tour of Udhampur district and chaired a meeting to review working of health department and other essential services in the backdrop of COVID19 pandemic situation.

The meeting was informed that 20 positive cases were found in Udhampur and among them, 11 were active positive, one has died and eight have recovered.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Piyush Singla and officials of district administration, police, health and other allied departments were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Advisor Khan also enquired about the status of ration distribution system during lockdown. The meeting was informed that the district administration has identified and provided ration to 5,279 families of labourers, migrants and destitute in addition of regular ration cardholders.

The administration has also established community kitchens in the district for providing cooked food to needy, migrant labourers, destitute and stranded truck drivers. Over 6,000 cooked meals packed and distributed among the poor and needy at different locations.

Latest News
GK Pic

Search operation launched after suspicious movement in J&K's Udhampur

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Photo

Don't think halting DA at this stage necessary: Manmohan Singh

GK Pic

Lt Guv greets people on Ramadhan, underscores need for social distancing to fight COVID-19

Advisor Khan said some people facing hardships due to lockdown might be hesitating to come forward for seeking any help and the administration should identify such people with the help of elected representatives in order to provide relief to them.

Related News