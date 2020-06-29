Advisor Khan reviews measures to contain COVID19 pandemic

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review the initiatives taken to combat COVID19 pandemic.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Pole, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir, Director SKIMS, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principal GMC Srinagar, and other senior officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Advisor sought feedback from all the DCs regarding steps being taken by them for containment and management of coronavirus.

The Advisor directed all the DCs and the divisional administration to ensure hundred percent screening and testing of chronic patients suffering from the critical diseases like diabetes, cancer, hypertension and those undergoing dialysis.

The Advisor emphasized upon the officers to ensure that guidelines issued by the government of India and J&K administration were strictly adhered to and there was no violation of the lockdown measures in red zones.

He also asked the officials to conduct aggressive and intensive testing in their respective districts especially in the red zones.

The Advisor directed that every step must be taken to ensure availability of essential commodities, medicines and other items in the red zones/lockdown areas at the door steps.

He also asked the officials to generate more awareness among people and involve them in the fight against the pandemic.