Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 1:00 AM

Advisor Sharma greets people on Ramadhan

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 1:00 AM
File Photo
Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

Advisor to LG, KK Sharma on Friday extended greetings to people on the commencement of holy month of Ramadhan. In a message, the Advisor said the holy month was a period dedicated to fasting, service and prayers highlighting patience, self-restraint and austerity.

“May everyone be blessed with happiness, grace, warmth, joy and peace with the advent of the holy month of Ramadhan “, the Advisor said. He hoped the auspicious month would be harbinger of peace, communal harmony and prosperity for people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related News