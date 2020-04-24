Advisor Sharma greets people on Ramadhan

Advisor to LG, KK Sharma on Friday extended greetings to people on the commencement of holy month of Ramadhan. In a message, the Advisor said the holy month was a period dedicated to fasting, service and prayers highlighting patience, self-restraint and austerity.

“May everyone be blessed with happiness, grace, warmth, joy and peace with the advent of the holy month of Ramadhan “, the Advisor said. He hoped the auspicious month would be harbinger of peace, communal harmony and prosperity for people of Jammu and Kashmir.