Advisor Sharma holds interactive session with IAs

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma today said that the government is committed to support the local industries and address the difficulties being faced by them in view of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The Advisor was speaking at an interactive session with the Industrial Associations of Jammu and Kashmir to assess and redress issues and concerns of business houses of the UT in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Advisor Sharma, while referring to the present situation arisen due to COVID-19 across the country especially in J&K, complimented the Industries & Commerce Department under the supervision of Commissioner Secretary I&C, M K Dwivedi, for its proactive role during the lockdown in attending and sorting out issues of the industrialists.

