Advisor Skandan reviews functioning of Revenue deptt

Advisor to Governor, K Skandan today convened a meeting of revenue officers to review the progress on digitalization of land records, updation of Jamabandis (Record of Right) and other related issues.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chouhan, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal, Commissioner Survey and Land Records, G M Dar, Regional Director Survey and Land Records, Rifat Kohli and ACR Jammu, ADC Jammu, Tehsildars and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioner apprised the Advisor of the number of documents scanned so far besides number of Jamabandis prepared in their respective districts.

Financial Commissioner Revenue gave a detailed presentation on progress of digitalization of land records, updation of Jamabandis.