Advisors Khan, Sharma, Baseer condole demise of advocate BS Slathia

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, K K Sharma and Baseer Khan on Sunday expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of senior advocate Bhupinder Singh Slathia.

The Advisors in their condolence message described Slathia’s death as a great loss for Jammu region in general and lawyer fraternity in particular.

They termed late Slathia as a vocal legal practitioner of Jammu who took keen interest in Jammu centric issues. They said Slathia’s death has left a vacuum which would be hard to fill in coming years.

The Advisor prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.