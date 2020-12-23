Advisors to LG express shock

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Jammu, MadanLal Sharma.

In his condolence message, the LG’s Advisor Farooq Khan said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the hard-working leader.

He said that Sharma always worked dedicatedly for the welfare of the people.

In a separate message, Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan said that he was grieved over the passing away of the former parliamentarian Sharma who dedicated his entire life in the service of public good.

He said that the deceased was always at the forefront in service of the humanity and accessible to people at all times.