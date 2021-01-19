Advisors to LG greet people on Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir greeted people on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

The advisors prayed for the well being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged them to cultivate the spirit of dedication and valour epitomised by the Guru and hoped that the celebration of this auspicious day would strengthen the bonds of amity, communal harmony and brotherhood.

Observing that Guru Gobind Singh’s universal message of peace, humanity, love, and brotherhood continues to be relevant even in the contemporary national and international scenario, Advisor Baseer Khan called upon the people to imbue the ideology, which had emerged as a unifying force binding the entire country in an unbreakable social fabric.

He reminded people about the unparalleled contribution of the Guru to uphold secularism, safeguarding human rights and fighting caste discrimination.

Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar in his message said that Guru Gobind Singh was an apostle of social equality, universal brotherhood, social service and righteousness. He expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would usher J&K towards peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and re-invigorate the secular traditions which had been the hallmark of the glorious heritage of Jammu and Kashmir for the centuries past.

In his message of greetings, Advisor Farooq Khan observed that Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood and respect for women. He said that the values underlying the teachings of the Guru should guide the endeavours of the people to establish a just social order.