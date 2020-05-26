Advocate General chairs meeting regarding expeditious disposal of pending litigations

Advocate General, D C Raina today chaired a meeting regarding expeditious disposal of pending litigations of the UT of J&K, here at the Civil Secretariat.

Besides, Secretary to Government Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi, the meeting was attended by the Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Deputy Legal Remembrancer /Senior Law Officers/Public Law Officers and the Legal Assistants posted in different departments at Jammu.

All the Law Officers were directed to compile the information of Court cases within three days and forward the same to the office of the Advocate General and Secretary to Government Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The detail of the cases, which have become infructuous and the cases worth to be contested on its merits was also sought.

The Advocate General stressed upon the officers to file replies/statement of facts and Letter Patent Appeals with promptitude, so as to avoid frequent personal appearance of Administrative Secretaries.

The officers were directed to flag the important cases and ensure that they are attended to with priority and try to get them disposed of in a time bound manner.

The Advocate General made it clear to the officers present in the meeting that there is a need to change the age old system and the performance of the law officers will be taken note of. “The working of the Law officers will be reviewed at different levels and those officers who will perform their duties promptly and in time bound manner will be rewarded/appreciated,” the Advocate General said.

The Secretary Law, Justice and PA assured the Advocate General that all the law officers will come up to the expectations of the Government and will perform their duties more diligently and provide the information within three days positively as directed by him.