After controversy, Custodian General withdraws order on registration of land in J&K

The Custodian General has withdrawn an order asking Sub-Registrars of Revenue department to seek “No objection Certificate” (NoC) before making registration of land in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order was withdrawn after it stirred-up controversy in Jammu, following opposition by Congress and Displaced Person’s (DP) organization, who termed it “illegal and discriminatory.”

In his order, the Custodian General had asked all Sub-Registrars to seek the NOC from his office before making registration of any kind of land in their respective jurisdiction.

Following opposition by the political parties and Displaced Persons’ groups, the authorities “advised” the Custodian General to withdraw the order and “submit a well reasoned proposal for efficient management of the Custodian property or land under management of the Custodian General.”

Objecting to the order, the authorities also cited the order will “put people to harassment and inconvenience.”

An official privy to the developments said “some changes” will be made in the order after consulting senior officials in the department.

Another official said the Custodian General had issued directives in a bid to “protect and safeguard evacuee property besides preventing misappropriation by the unscrupulous elements or land mafia.”

The order reads that major portion of the evacuee land has been allotted to the Displaced Persons of 1947 for agriculture purposes.

However, the order pointed out that the Displaced Persons have changed the specification of the allotted evacuee land by the way of transfer to third party, who have converted the evacuee property from agricultural land to residential colonies and commercial hubs, without seeking permission from the competent authority, in violation of the guidelines.