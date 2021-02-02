Agitating JU students end hunger strike

Law students today ended their fast after assurance from the Jammu University authorities that their exams will be conducted online.

Protesting against the decision of holding off-line examinations of Law students including Law School and LLB, the students of Law had assembled outside the Vice Chairman’s office building in Jammu University last night.

One of the student leaders in Jammu University from the Law Department, Ajay Lakhotra told Greater Kashmir “Our demand for holding online examination has been accepted by the University after three days of protest. The university has also kept an option of off-line examination for the law students who want to appear in the examination.”

Similarly, the demand of the engineering students was also accepted to hold online examinations under proper vigil, he said, quoting the assurance from the authorities.

“We were on a hunger strike last night. However, we have ended it following assurance from the authorities in the University of Jammu,” he said.

Pertinently, last night several youth of the Law Department sat on hunger strike and they were also joined by the engineering students, and both were demanding holding of an online examination, while opposing the decision of the Law Department to hold the examination off-line. During the hunger strike, one student had fainted and he was provided needed treatment by the doctors.

The students were of the opinion that their classes were conducted online and there was no purpose of holding examinations offline. Similarly, the students at Government Polytechnic College, BikramChowk held demonstrations and demanded online examination.