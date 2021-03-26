Agri laws passed in Parliament will destroy India's food security: Tarigami

CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Friday that the anti-farmer and anti-poor agriculture laws passed in the Parliament in a “brazen” manner without any consultation, debate and discussion were bound to destroy the agriculture sector and threaten India’s food security.

A statement of J&K Kissan Tehreek that held protest demonstrations at Jammu and Srinagar demanding repeal of anti-farmer laws said that addressing the protestors Tarigami said that these laws would lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage country’s agriculture and markets to the multi-national and domestic agri-business corporates.

“Those in authority might be surprised by the determination and resolve of the farmer protestors as they find it hard to see where it emanates from. For the farmers it is a question of their identity and survival. What they fear is the loss of their entire way of life, of their land and their hounor. The rosy picture presented by the BJP government cannot mislead them. They understand that purpose of these arbitrary laws is handing over their land and crop to corporate houses and taking orders what to grow and how to grow and selling the produce at dictated prices, thereby reducing them to the level of tenants on their own land,” Tarigami said.