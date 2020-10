The newly appointed AICC Incharge for J&K affairs Rajini Patil is arriving here on Saturday on five days visit of Union Territory.

On her arrival, Patil will attend Kissan Sammelen of J&KPCC as part of nationwide agitation of the party against the farm laws. She will interact with senior leaders including functionaries, former ministers and legislators, in Jammu for two days and would leave for Srinagar on October 12.