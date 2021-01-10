AICC's J&K incharge Rajni Patil reviews political scenario, organisational affairs

All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior leader and incharge Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil Sunday reviewed the political scenario in J&K and organisational affairs of Congress with the party workers in Jammu.

A statement of Congress issued here said Patil took stock of the political scenario and organisational affairs with senior party functionaries and district presidents.

It said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and senior JKPCC functionaries, former ministers, former legislators and District Development Council (DDC) presidents of Jammu province attended the meeting at the Congress headquarters and discussed the outcome of the DDC polls and the future course of action of the party.

The statement said Patil arrived in Jammu from New Delhi on a two-day tour to take stock of J&K’s political scenario and organisational affairs in the wake of DDC polls and to get feedback of the ground situation. It said she interacted with the party leaders for several hours and would interact with the party candidates in the DDC polls in different constituencies of Jammu province on Monday at Kangra Fort, Barnai Jammu.

The statement said the party leaders gave the ground level reports and inputs about the DDC polls and put forth suggestions about the future course of action for the party to fight the “divisive, communal and fundamentalist forces” in J&K. It said she would continue discussions with the DDC candidates and different levels of party cadres on Monday.