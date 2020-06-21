Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 22, 2020, 1:25 AM

Ailing man who tested negative for COVID19 dies at Kathua

A middle-aged man who had tested negative for COVID19 died at a quarantine centre in Kathua district on Sunday.

The administration, however, did not handover the body to the family as per the protocols saying samples of the deceased will be taken again for the test since his three inmates have tested positive for the fatal infection. The deceased, a resident of Hiranagar area of the district, was 47-year-old. He had returned from Mumbai on June 15 where he worked as a labourer.

“In Mumbai, he had fallen ill following which his employer sent him back. His samples along with others’ were taken for testing,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

He said the deceased was already ill. “He was checked at the GMC Hospital. He was taking medicines for the ailments. However, his test report yesterday confirmed that he was not infected with the coronavirus though three of his roommates tested positive.”

Bhagat said the man died this morning. “We have kept his body under defined protocol. His second samples will be taken for testing and then the body will be cremated under the supervision of health department,” said the DC.

He said five new COVID19 cases have been reported from the district. The total cases in the district have gone up to 194 of whom 102 have recovered so far, the DC said.

