Airplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it found in J&K's Poonch

An airplane-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it was found in Poonch district of Jammu, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri, news agency GNS reported that the balloon was found near a BSF Camp in block Mankote in Mendhar area of Poonch.

This is for the fourth time recently that the airplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it has been found in Jammu region.

On three occasions it was found in Jammu district. PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines while the balloon was shaped exactly in the form of airplane with windows and doors painted on green and a white background.