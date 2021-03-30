Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 2:24 PM

Airplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it found in J&K's Poonch

This is for the fourth time recently that the airplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it has been found in Jammu region.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 2:24 PM
Photo Courtesy: GNS
Photo Courtesy: GNS

An airplane-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it was found in Poonch district of Jammu, officials said on Tuesday. 

Quoting SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri, news agency GNS reported that the balloon was found near a BSF Camp in block Mankote in Mendhar area of Poonch.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Light rain in Kashmir in next 24 hours, predicts MeT

GK Photo

IGP Kashmir admits to security lapse in Sopore attack

Representational Photo

Srinagar motorcyclist injured in Kangan road accident succumbs at SKIMS Soura

Photo Courtesy: KNO

Midnight blaze partially damages two hotels at tourist resort Pahalgam

This is for the fourth time recently that the airplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it has been found in Jammu region.

On three occasions it was found in Jammu district. PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines while the balloon was shaped exactly in the form of airplane with windows and doors painted on green and a white background.

Tagged in ,
Related News