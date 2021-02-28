Akash Mehra cremated in Jammu

The son of Krishna Dhaba’s owner who succumbed to bullet injuries at SMHS Hospital was cremated amid tears in Jammu.

Akash Mehra was undergoing treatment at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar where he succumbed Sunday morning.

His body was shifted to Jammu and last rites of the deceased youth were performed by the family members, relatives and a large number of locals.

The shops in the locality of Janipur remained shut in solidarity with the bereaved family members.

The relatives and neighbours who spoke to the media expressed their concern over why he was not shifted to Delhi or any other hospitals outside J&K for special treatment.

“He underwent treatment for 11 days. If the administration would have shifted him outside J&K, his life could have been saved,” said one of the neighbours.

Mehra, the son of the owner of popular food joint Krishna Dhaba, located in a high-security area of the city, was shot at by militants from a close range and critically wounded. According to officials, Muslim Janbaz Force outfit had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack had come on a day when a group of envoys including those from several European Union countries were on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation in J&K, especially after the District Development Council polls.

The attack on Mehra was the second on non-Kashmiri residents in the city after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.