Al-Badr OGW arrested: IGP

Police Sunday claimed to have arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Al-Badr who was allegedly involved in motivating youth into militancy in J&K.

The arrested person has been identified as Rah Hussain Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of 55-Batbagh Hunipora, Nehama Pulwama.

IG Jammu Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that Rah was in direct contact with Pakistani handlers to motivate Kashmiri youth into militancy to revive Al-Badr outfit.

“Like other youth, he had also motivated Sohail Bashir. Bashir – a nursing student who was pursuing studies at Chandigarh – was arrested from Jammu Bus Stand along with a powerful 6.5 kg IED,” he added.

The IG said, “He is an OGW and motivator of Al-Badr militant outfit and is involved in conspiracy of providing logistics support to Al-Badr militant outfit.”

“He is in direct contact with Pakistan handlers involved in conspiracy to carry out IED attack in Jammu,” the IG said. The arrested OGW has been brought to Jammu for his questioning.

Further investigation in the case is on, he added, while asserting that they have arrested around 5 people in the IED case.

A case in connection with the recovery of IED from Sohail Bashir at Jammu Bus Stand under FIR Number 5 of 2021 has already been registered at Police Station Bus Stand, Jammu under 4/5 ESA, 18, 23, 38, UA (P) A 120B of IPC.