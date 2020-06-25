ALCC to review constraints faced by farmers in JK

General Administration Department today constituted an Apex Level Consultative Committee to review the development and functioning including constraints being faced by Farmers Producer Organization (FPOs).

As per the order, the committee will prepare roadmap for the promotion of FPO in the Union Territory, facilitating synergy between various stakeholders like Government departments, NABARD, SKUAST, and the FPOs, identification support to achieve economics of scale, to create infrastructure to pave way for better market linkages, and creation of enabling environment in collaboration with banks/line departments for substantial development of farmers. The committee will review the progress made by the promoting agencies in promotion of FPO’s, market linkage, compliance with statutory guidelines and achieving sustainability.

Meanwhile, sanction was accorded to the District Level Monitoring Committee has also been constituted with the appointment of nine members including District Development Commissioner as chairman with eight members.

The eight members includes Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, District Development Manager (NABARD), District Manager Lead Bank, and experts from KrishiVigyan Kendra (KVK), farmer produce organisation/Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA).

This committee will monitor scheme at district level with effective coordination among stakeholders, identification of grass root level constraints, and suggesting solution to Apex Level Consultative Committee (ALCC) for policy level interventions, convergence between various implementing departments to ensure success of the scheme at grass root level, and ensuring proper implementation of scheme at ground level and ensuring consultation among all the departments.