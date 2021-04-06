Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 11:00 AM

Alert sounded after suspicious bag found near Army hospital in J&K's Rajouri

The black colored backpack was found near the main gate of General Hospital of the Army following which soldiers and the police rushed to the spot
Representational File Photo
An alert was sounded in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after a suspicious bag was recovered near an army hospital late last night, reports quoting officials said today. 

A suspicious black coloured backpack was found near the main gate of General Hospital of the army following which soldiers and the police rushed to the spot, news agency KNO reported.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot, it said.

The officials said that a security alert was issued soon after the recovery of the bag in the high security zone.

