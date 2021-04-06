Alert sounded after suspicious bag found near Army hospital in J&K's Rajouri

An alert was sounded in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after a suspicious bag was recovered near an army hospital late last night, reports quoting officials said today.

A suspicious black coloured backpack was found near the main gate of General Hospital of the army following which soldiers and the police rushed to the spot, news agency KNO reported.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot, it said.

The officials said that a security alert was issued soon after the recovery of the bag in the high security zone.