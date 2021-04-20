Business, Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 2:11 PM

All business establishments in Jammu city to remain closed on Sundays: Jammu Chamber

For week days, chamber said "all kinds of shops in Jammu city will open from 10 AM to 7 pm except establishments dealing with eatables and restaurants that shall close at 9 pm."
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 2:11 PM
Policeman stands guard during COVID-19 lockdown in Jammu last year. GK File Photo/Mir Imran
Policeman stands guard during COVID-19 lockdown in Jammu last year. GK File Photo/Mir Imran

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce has rolled out a new market timing in order to assist the administration to contain the prevailing surge in COVID-19 infections.

Quoting President JCC, Arun Gupta, news agency KNO reported that after meeting with traders’ bodies of various areas of Jammu city, it has been decided that all kinds of business establishments will remain closed on Sunday.

Trending News
File Photo

Cap on admissions in degree colleges

A motorist drives amid a rainy day in Srinagar on Thursday March 11, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan

Another spell of rain, snow likely in J&K

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the landslide hit the road at around 4.30 am this morning adding the restoration work is going on. [ GK Photo]

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after fresh landslide in Ramban

The decision comes on the heels of the government decision to close the institutions for physical classes till May 15. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Cluster University Srinagar orders 50% attendance of staff on rotational basis

He also said that all kinds of shops in Jammu city will open from 10 AM to 7 pm except establishments dealing with eatables and restaurants that shall close at 9 pm.

“This is crucial time and we all need to extend our best possible cooperation to the government for fighting Coronavirus,” Gupta said.

The Chamber’s decision comes on the heels of the J&K government’s directions to open only 50 percent of shops in urban areas across the UT on rotation basis in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News