All business establishments in Jammu city to remain closed on Sundays: Jammu Chamber

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce has rolled out a new market timing in order to assist the administration to contain the prevailing surge in COVID-19 infections.

Quoting President JCC, Arun Gupta, news agency KNO reported that after meeting with traders’ bodies of various areas of Jammu city, it has been decided that all kinds of business establishments will remain closed on Sunday.

He also said that all kinds of shops in Jammu city will open from 10 AM to 7 pm except establishments dealing with eatables and restaurants that shall close at 9 pm.

“This is crucial time and we all need to extend our best possible cooperation to the government for fighting Coronavirus,” Gupta said.

The Chamber’s decision comes on the heels of the J&K government’s directions to open only 50 percent of shops in urban areas across the UT on rotation basis in a bid to contain the pandemic.