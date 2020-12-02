Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
December 2, 2020

All civil secretariat employees to be tested for COVID19 today

File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

All the officials and employees in the civil secretariat would be tested for COVID19 on December 3, 2020 ensuring 100 percent sampling of all the officials in the winter capital.

“Hundred percent testing of the employees and visitors will be conducted with no exception and the Chief Medical Officer, Jammu will ensure deployment of 25 medical teams for sampling along with sufficient availability of Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits for testing,” reads an order issued by Nodal Officer COVID19 and Additional District Magistrate, Jammu, Satish Kumar Sharma.

Sharma quoted directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, to all the Administrative Secretaries with regard to the RAT sampling of all the officials and employees in the secretariat.

Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, Muhammad Ilyas has been tasked to make necessary arrangements for stationing of health teams by providing them necessary support and they would coordinate with the nodal officers of the Health department.

The SSP Security Civil Secretariat has been directed to ensure sufficient deployment of Police to facilitate sampling.

The authorities have appointed Deputy Director Health, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Dental Surgeon, DrMirdula Gupta and Dental Surgeon DrNavinBhutial as coordinators.

For smooth sampling, the authorities have also deployed at least nine Revenue officials including Tehsildar Jammu Kamalpreet Singh, TehsildarBahuRohit Sharma, three KAS probationary officers, and four Naib-Tehsildars at different points.

