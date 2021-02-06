All Waqf board records will be digitised by March 2022: Darakshan Andrabi

Member of the Central Waqf Council and Chairperson of the Waqf Development Committee, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, DarakshanAndrabi Saturday said that all Waqf boards in the country would be digitised by March 2022.

A statement of BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) issued here said that Andrabi, who is also the BJP J&K’s chief spokeswoman while addressing a news conference in Haryana said, “We have set the target of completing the digitisation of all records of Waqf, all accounts and properties, the details of which will be auditable all the time by anybody who wishes. It will be an open and transparent system now. By 2022 March, we will be able to complete this process throughout the country.”

The BJP statement quoted her as saying that encroachers and illegal occupants of the Waqf properties would be exposed and brought in front of the court of the people and the court of the law.

It said that Darakhshan told the media persons that the welfare schemes of the Minority Affairs Ministry were all transparently executed as complete digitisation had stopped all irregularities and corruption.

The BJP statement said that Andrabi asked all other Waqf boards to take some learning – leads from the Haryana Waqf Board to streamline the management systems in their respective areas.

“We have witnessed that Waqf properties throughout the country were misused, encroached upon, occupied illegally for seven decades by the political rulers of the states and now we are fortunate enough to clear this mess in Waqf boards,” the statement quoted Andrabi as saying.

It said that she briefed the media persons about the initiatives taken by the Union Minority Affairs Ministry to streamline Waqf boards throughout the country so that potent steps are taken to clear the mess of corruption and misuse of the Waqf properties in all states and union territories.

Andrabi was part of the Central Waqf Council delegation on its two-day visit to Haryana where the delegation convened a meeting of the State Central Committee officers of Haryana Waqf Board at Amabala.

It said that Andrabi also sought a report about the digitisation of the Waqf records, properties and assets which had started in Haryana about a year ago.