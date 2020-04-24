Allow SRO-24 paramedics to rejoin to fight COVID19: Rana

National Conference provincial President Devender Singh Rana Friday urged the administration to look into grievances of protesting paramedics, engaged under SRO 24, saying their services could be utilised to combat coronavirus pandemic.

“We, like the people in other parts of the world, are passing through a most difficult and uncertain phase due to spread of virus and dispensing of the services of health workers at this crucial time is not perhaps advisable,” Rana said while referring to the protests of the terminated paramedics for the past few weeks, .

Rana said they could be allowed to continue till some option was found to address to their pleas. He said this has become imperative as the governments in various states of the country were requisitioning the services of retired personnel in the health sector to meet the challenge.

He said while these frontline heroes were being celebrated for their significant role in fight against the invisible enemy, the hapless SRO 24 paramedics cannot be pushed to protest, he said, hoping that the administration will take a call, keeping in view their plight as also need of their services.

The provincial president described the retrenchment of those engaged under SRO 24 in the present situation and prevailing circumstances as harsh and anti-youth, saying this needs to be reviewed, keeping in view the burgeoning unemployment problem in J&K.

“Being professionals in a specific field, those engaged under this SRO have nowhere to go, especially in the absence of organized medical sector. The government should take a considerate view on the issue and allow the paramedics to rejoin their duties,” Rana said.