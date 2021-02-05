Altaf Bukhari condoles G M Ganie's demise

Jammu, Today's Paper
File Photo

Apni Party President Ataf Bukhari Friday condoled the demise of Ghulam Muhammad Ganie.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that Ganie was a renowned social worker and the party’s leader from Kishtwar district.

It said that he was a prominent leader from the mountainous district, who had recently joined the Apni Party.

In his condolence message, Bukhari expressed grief over his demise and prayed for the peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

He said Apni Party lost a dedicated leader from Kishtwar who was committed to work for the upliftment of the people.

“The deceased leader was well aware of the difficulties being faced by the people of his district,” Bukhari said in the statement.

It said that other Apni Party leaders also condoled Ganie’s demise.

