AMARNATH YATRA-2019 | 1 held for issuing fake registration slips to pilgrims

Police on Thursday held one person for issuing fake registration slips to Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu.

A police spokesperson said that on July 3 a complaint was lodged by a pilgrim, Parmod Kumar Patraresidnet of Udayagiri in Odisha, at Police Station Nowabad that the registration slip for Yatra issued to him was fake.

Based on the complaint the police registered an FIR (No. 102/2019 U/S 420/467/468/471 RPC) and took up the investigation.

Following statements of witnesses and leads during investigation, it was found that one person named Sanjeev Sharma resident of Shanti Nagar, Jammu was involved in issuing fake registration slips to Yatris, the spokesman said, adding the accused was immediately arrested.

“Further investigation in the matter is underway,” the police said.